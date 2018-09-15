Know the Law – Vehicle damage claims
-
Know the Law: Preventing premium increases from bad roads
-
Know the Law – Uninsured Drivers
-
Know the Law- Watercraft Laws
-
Know the Law- Statewide Bike Passing Law
-
Know the Law – Drunk Driving Laws
-
-
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
-
AMBER ALERT canceled for missing child in Grand Rapids
-
Woman badly hurt after mistaking dynamite for candle during power outage
-
Know the Law – Michigan boating laws
-
Michigan Senate OKs minimum wage, sick time initiatives
-
-
Know the Law – School bus seat belt proposal
-
Promoting voter ID, Trump says ID needed to buy groceries
-
Michigan Legislature OKs minimum wage, sick time initiatives