Motorcyclist, 70, dies in injury crash in Yankee Springs Twp.

Posted 9:43 PM, September 15, 2018, by

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a 70-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday on M-179.

It happened around 11:36 a.m., at Briggs Road.

The Sheriff’s Office say no other vehicles were involved, and Dennis Corbin of Plainwell was thrown from his motorcycle as a result of the crash. And declared dead at the scene.

The investigation continues, but police say alcohol and speeding were not involved, and Corbin was wearing a helmet at the time.

Assisting Sheriff’s deputies with the incident were members of the Wayland EMS, Yankee Springs Fire Department, Michigan Department of Transportation, and Barry County Central Dispatch.

