× Police investigate double-fatality crash southwest of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A police accident team and a Detective Bureau are investigating a double-fatality crash Saturday in Kalamo Township, southwest of Charlotte.

Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on N. Bradley Road at W. 5 Point Highway around 1:44 p.m.

They say a preliminary investigation shows an older-model brown sedan was heading westbound on W. Five Point Highway when it was struck by a newer-model, blue SUV that was traveling northbound on N. Bradley Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the SUV evidently ran the stop sign: ” Both vehicles ended up in the yard of the residence to the northwest of the intersection. The older, brown sedan contained three people, two of which died at the scene.”

The third passenger suffered serious injuries, according to police, and was flown by a medical chopper to a Lansing-area hospital. Meantime, the driver in the newer SUV suffered “non-life threatening” injuries, and was driven by ambulance to a Lansing hospital.

The intersection was shut down for about four-and-a-half hours, until 6:15 p.m. Saturday.