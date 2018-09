× Police searching for suspect in early morning shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead, following a shooting.

Deputies say this happened around 1:20 a.m. on W. Stockbridge Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old male victim lying unresponsive.

Officers tried to revive the victim but were unsuccessful,

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information call police