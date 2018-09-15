Police take suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting into custody – in Wyoming

Posted 6:09 PM, September 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32PM, September 15, 2018
wyoming dps generic

WYOMING, Mich. — A police tactical team in Wyoming has taken into custody a man suspected in a fatal shooting at a Kalamazoo convenience store early Saturday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the suspect is a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at J&B Discount Liquor, 110 W. Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo. That’s near S. Burdick Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 23-year-old man, Tykarri Shaheed Lucas of Benton Harbor, was found unresponsive, and efforts by officers to revive him on the scene were unsuccessful.

Several hours later in Wyoming, police responded to a home in the 2900 block of West Avenue SW. Wyoming Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Eric Wiler tells FOX 17 a regional Armored Response Vehicle and tactical unit went to the home. Per a Wyoming DPS news release, they were looking for “a subject wanted for questioning in a homicide.”

The suspect  was taken into custody without incident, and then turned over to detectives from the Kalamazoo DPS. Lieutenant Wiler says the suspect was taken back to Kalamazoo for questioning and possible charges. Kalamazoo Public Safety says the suspect is “currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail, awaiting arraignment.”

In a news release, the Kalamazoo DPS extended its “sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s