Police take suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting into custody – in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A police tactical team in Wyoming has taken into custody a man suspected in a fatal shooting at a Kalamazoo convenience store early Saturday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the suspect is a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at J&B Discount Liquor, 110 W. Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo. That’s near S. Burdick Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 23-year-old man, Tykarri Shaheed Lucas of Benton Harbor, was found unresponsive, and efforts by officers to revive him on the scene were unsuccessful.

Several hours later in Wyoming, police responded to a home in the 2900 block of West Avenue SW. Wyoming Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Eric Wiler tells FOX 17 a regional Armored Response Vehicle and tactical unit went to the home. Per a Wyoming DPS news release, they were looking for “a subject wanted for questioning in a homicide.”

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and then turned over to detectives from the Kalamazoo DPS. Lieutenant Wiler says the suspect was taken back to Kalamazoo for questioning and possible charges. Kalamazoo Public Safety says the suspect is “currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail, awaiting arraignment.”

In a news release, the Kalamazoo DPS extended its “sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”