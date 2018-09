× Queen tribute band playing a night of greatest hits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to jam with a night of classic rock.

Queen Extravaganza performs at 20 Monroe Live September 16th at 8 p.m. but doors open at 7 p.m.

Floor tickets to the show are $30 with limited balcony seating available for $40 to $50 dollars.

Guests can even bring their ticket to The B.OB. for pre and post show food and drink specials.