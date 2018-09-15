× Stars of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” performing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans of the popular show “Whose Line is it Anyway” will appreciate these improv veterans visiting West Michigan.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are picking up the mic to perform “Colin and Brad: Scared Scriptless” at the Forest Hills Fine Art Center.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $34 to $52 per person.

Attendees can expect a night of interactive comedy full of laughter.