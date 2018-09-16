× 11-year-old dies in accidental drowning

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An 11-year-old boy is dead after accidentally drowning during a pool party.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday, at a home on M-51 in Howard Township, in Cass County.

Deputies say, other kids noticed that he was laying on the bottom of the pool and brought him to the surface.

They say, parents on scene immediately started CPR and called 911.

The boy was taken to Lakeland Hospital in Niles, where he was later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation but officers say it appears to be accidental.

If anyone has information about this incident is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.