Man reportedly shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One person was injured after being shot in Muskegon Heights Sunday afternoon, according to the Muskegon Chronicle.

A call of shots fired was reported around 2:24 p.m. at the corner of Rotterdamn and Jefferson streets. Three men were allegedly at that street corner and one of them was struck in the leg.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports another call of a man shot was reported a few minutes later, but it turned out to be the same shooting at Rotterdam and Jefferson.

The news outlet says the injured man was hospitalized, but his condition is unknown.

