× Police cruiser involved in fatal crash in Berrien County

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a police cruiser in Berrien County on Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at M-140 and Territorial Road in Bainbridge Township.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the police cruiser was responding to a domestic violence call when the driver wen the driver of a Lincoln passenger car reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign. The 69- year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released as of Sunday evening.

The passenger of the Lincoln was flown to an Indiana hospital for treatment. There was no updated status on their condition.

The driver of the Pokagon Tribal Police car was taken by ambulance to a southwest Michigan hospital to be treated.

Police say, “this is a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of each of the victims.”