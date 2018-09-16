× Traffic signal damaged, 4-way stop at East Kentwood HS

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A traffic signal was damaged and a temporary four-way stop has been put into place at the entrance to East Kentwood High School.

The Kent County Road Commission made that announcement Sunday morning.

The signal is located on Kalamazoo Avenue at the intersection with Eastport Drive and Auditorium Drive, which is the entrance to the school.

The Road Commission says the signal will be repaired on Monday and will be returned to operation as soon as possible.