Woman killed in Calhoun County crash

Posted 7:09 AM, September 16, 2018, by

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — One woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle.

This happened at 11:45 p.m.  on Dickman Rd. near Avenue A in the city of Springfield.

Deputies are identifying the victim, as a 54-year-old woman from Battle Creek.

They say, she was headed east on Dickman Rd. when she failed to make a turn, causing her to run off the roadway and hit a sign.

Initial investigations indicate that excessive speed, alcohol consumption and  lack of a helmet are all contributing factors in the crash.

 

