Woman killed in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — One woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle.
This happened at 11:45 p.m. on Dickman Rd. near Avenue A in the city of Springfield.
Deputies are identifying the victim, as a 54-year-old woman from Battle Creek.
They say, she was headed east on Dickman Rd. when she failed to make a turn, causing her to run off the roadway and hit a sign.
Initial investigations indicate that excessive speed, alcohol consumption and lack of a helmet are all contributing factors in the crash.