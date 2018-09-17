BAMFEST collaborative arts festival brings black artistry to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Theater 616 and Darius Colquitt and Company are bringing the first-ever collaborative arts festival, Bamfest, to West Michigan this month.

At Bamfest, people can see two full weekends of black artistry featuring spoken word poetry, dramatic performances, and musical entertainment by some of the best local talent West Michigan has to offer.

Not only is it the first collaborative arts festival, but the event also marks the return of Theater 616.

Bamfest 2018 is happening September 21-23 and 28-30.

For a full schedule of shows, visit dariuscolquitt.com/bamfest2018.

Tickets are available for $10 online at dogstorytheater.com or at the door for $15.