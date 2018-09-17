Break-in results in brief standoff

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A break-in at a country home was interrupted by Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies, and for a time the suspects refused to come out.

Activity began when an alarm alerted the homeowner, who wasn’t home at the time. The homeowner told police he had a number of firearms in the house, which is on 28th Street north of 134th Avenue.

At first, deputies located a female suspect hiding in a suspect’s vehicle in a garage. A male suspect inside the house refused to come out. After Allegan County SWAT arrived, the suspect was coaxed out. Both suspects are in custody.

If you have any information on this or other home invasions, contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 or Silent Observer at 800-554-3633.