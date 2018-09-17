Carrier Law assists families impacted by Alzheimer’s with estate planning, and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan showed their commitment to finding a cure for Alzheimer's Disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer's event over the weekend. The turn out raised more than $230,000, with many local businesses supporting the mission to find a cure, including Carrier Law.

Carrier Law created their own team for the walk, and also offers their services to families that are impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia.

Carrier Law has various locations across West Michigan:

To learn how they can help with estate planning and more, visit davidcarrierlaw.com.