Coopersville seeks return to the top of the OK Blue

COOPERSVILLE, Mich -- Spring Lake and Grand Rapids Catholic Central shared the OK Blue volleyball championship last season snapping 5 straight titles by Coopersville.

This season the Broncos are off and running, already with a win over the Lakers.

"Because we lost the OK Blue last year and it wasn't a sixth win, it hurt pretty bad." Cara VanKempen said. "We want to get back to what Coopersville volleyball was and that means winning conference."

Coopersville is currently ranked 5th in the state in division 2.

"I've very proud of my team so far this year" senior Sheridan Smoes said. "We have nine returners coming back. We are ready to start the season and have been doing pretty good so far. We have really good hitters this year and every day at practice we're just working harder to hopefully win the OK."

The Broncos host Grand Rapids Catholic Central Tuesday night in a key conference showdown.