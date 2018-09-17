East Grand Rapids schools on lockdown after threat made to student

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – East Grand Rapids Middle School and High School are currently on a partial lockdown after a threat was made to a high school student.

An email to the families from Superintendent Dr. Heidi Kattula says that the schools received notice of family dispute that resulted in a threat to a high school student. That student has been contacted and removed from the school for his safety and others.

The suspect who made the threat has not been taken into custody at this time.

Open campus lunch has been canceled for the day. Students are able to move around in the building. Students who go to Kent Career Tech Center or other classes will remain at the high school today. The elementary schools are having recess indoors.

Police are on the scene.

We’ll have more details when they become available.