Elders selected for NAIA Hall of Fame

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Cornerstone men's basketball coach Kim Elders has been selected for the NAIA Hall of Fame.

In 25 years at the helm of the Golden Eagles, Elders has ammaed 652 wins, 3 national championships and .732 winning percentage.

He was caught a little Monday morning when he found out about the honor.

"I actually didn't get a call" Elders said. "I was in a staff meeting this morning. We were just going over different things and then the floor went to Aaron (Sagraves, Cornerstone sports information director) and Aaron made a couple announcements and he announced that I had been inducted to the hall of fame so I was shocked because he asked me had you heard about it did you get a letter or anything, I said no this is the first I heard about it shock."

Elders has brought many great players to CU including Jared Crandell, Wes Hudson, Kyle Steigenga and many more.

"God has blessed our program and I've had terrific players and great assistant coaches and a terrific facility to play in it has been a great ride but I tell people that probably comes beacuse I'm old and I've had a lot of great players."

Elders will officially be inducted in March at the NAIA national tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D..