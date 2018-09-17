Fire departments put down hoses and pick up notepads to wait on tables for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich-- Two local fire departments in Muskegon County are competing against each other for a good cause.

Members of the Muskegon Township and Norton Shores departments are serving as guest waiters at G&L Chili Dogs to raise money for the Fill The Boot Campaign. The effort benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“My son goes to Churchill Elementary and he has a classmate that actually suffers from a form of Muscular Dystrophy, Spinal Muscular Atrophy," said 2nd Lieutenant Brad Walters with the Muskegon Township Department. "He’s in a wheelchair and he’s actually benefiting right now from some of the funds coming from MDA to fund the research for SMA.”

Muscular Dystrophy is a group of diseases that causes the loss of muscle mass. In addition to researching for cures and treatment, money raised will also help send children with the disease to special summer camps.

On Friday, the competing departments raised nearly $3,000 between them; $1,700 was collected by Muskegon Township and $1,100 by Norton Shores. The two departments are among several across the country raising money for Fill the Boot.

"We're looking to surpass $3,000 this year. Last year at our event, we got just over $2,400 between our two days, so we're looking to move beyond that to the $3,000 range," said Walters.

The two departments will be out at G&L Chili Dogs in both North Muskegon and Norton Shores again this Friday, September 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Whichever team raises the least amount of money will have to buy the winning department some pizza.