× Former Michigan U.S. Rep. John Dingell suffers apparent heart attack

DETROIT, Mich. – Former U.S. Congressman John Dingell suffered an apparent heart attack Monday morning.

Dingell is the longest serving Congressman in U.S. history, serving Michigan for 59 years. He retired in 2015. His wife, Debbie, ran for his office and has been serving Michigan’s 12th District since.

It appears @JohnDingell had a heart attack early this morning. He’s alert and in good spirits, cracking jokes like always. He’s in the process of being admitted to Henry Ford Hospital. We’ll know more later. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) September 17, 2018

Family says he alert and “cracking jokes like always.”