Former Michigan U.S. Rep. John Dingell suffers apparent heart attack

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) speaks at the National Press Club, June 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. Rep. Dingell who is the longest serving member of Congress was Newsmaker Luncheon speaker talked about "When Congress Worked". (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
DETROIT, Mich. – Former U.S. Congressman John Dingell suffered an apparent heart attack Monday morning.
Dingell is the longest serving Congressman in U.S. history, serving Michigan for 59 years. He retired in 2015. His wife, Debbie, ran for his office and has been serving Michigan’s 12th District since.
Family says he alert and “cracking jokes like always.”