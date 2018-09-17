More governments considering boycotting Nike

A Nike Ad featuring American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick is on diplay September 8, 2018 in New York City. - Nike's new ad campaign featuring Kaepernick, the American football player turned activist against police violence, takes a strong stance on a divisive issue which could score points with millennials but risks alienating conservative customers. The ads prompted immediate calls for Nike boycotts over Kaepernick, who has been castigated by US President Donald Trump and other conservatives over his kneeling protests during the playing of the US national anthem. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town is considering asking its departments to refrain from purchasing Nike products, and the American Civil Liberties Union is objecting.
The North Smithfield Town Council plans Monday evening to discuss a resolution. Council President John Beauregard is a former state trooper who is upset with Nike’s decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in ads.
North Smithfield hasn’t said what it buys from Nike, if anything. The ACLU of Rhode Island says it could be held liable for violating the First Amendment.
The mayor of a New Orleans suburb recently rescinded a similar directive based on an attorney’s advice.
Mississippi’s public safety chief said over the weekend that state police would no longer buy Nike products.
Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.
