× Grand Rapids school superintendent announces retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Teresa Weatherall Neal announced her retirement Monday morning.

In a press conference Monday morning at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, an emotional Dr. Neal implored that staff and educators to continue to serve the children of Grand Rapids. Her last day will be at the end of the school year, June 30, 2019.

Neal started her life in GRPS as a kindergarten student at Madison Park Elementary School in 1963. She has worked for GRPS for 44 years in total.

Neal was appointed interim superintendent in January 2012 for what was expected to be a six month role. She’ll have been superintendent for seven years by the time she retires.

Read her complete comments here:

Dear Grand Rapids Board of Education Members, Staff, Parents, Students, Volunteers, Partners, and Community Stakeholders, Grand Rapids Public Schools has been a part of my life for more than 55 years, beginning as a student and now ending as the superintendent. It has truly been a remarkable story that I could not have imagined when I stepped into the kindergarten classroom at Madison Park Elementary in 1963. However, as a bookend to my time with GRPS, effective June 30, 2019, I will be retiring as your Superintendent of Schools. When I accepted this position, it was only supposed to be for six months as the interim superintendent. Seven years later, I can say that it has been my honor to be your superintendent and to serve you and this great Grand Rapids community. I appreciate the unwavering support that enabled us to accomplish what we as a district and community have done in these short years. From the beginning, I realized there were many areas where our district needed to transform. After spending countless hours leading strategic planning meetings and listening to our stakeholders, we developed, and the Grand Rapids Board of Education unanimously approved, the GRPS Transformation Plan. The core of this plan was investing in what is working, investing in our talent recruitment, retention, and development, and investing for stability and growth. We consistently and effectively implemented this plan, and as a result, I am proud to say we have accomplished great things. GRPS is now gaining state and national attention for our success story. These accomplishments include, but are not limited to the following: Increased graduation rates

Increased student learning

Stabilized enrollment

Decreased suspensions

Decreased number of safety and security incidents

Cut chronic absenteeism

Increased dual enrollment and Advanced Placement offerings

Re-opened and invested in neighborhood schools

Created new and expanded existing theme schools

Received the highly competitive XQ Super School award to reimagine high school

Partnered in the creation and launch of Challenge Scholars

Purchased new books and curricula

Rebuilt our fine arts program

Reinvested in our athletic programs

Reached multiple-year collective bargaining agreements

Secured a voter-approved $175 million bond

Invested in new technology and security systems

Opened our GRPS University professional development and conference center

Built strong community partnerships with our colleges and universities

Further strengthened our bond with the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation

Launched Parent University

New student information system

New district financial system

Launched Early Middle College at Ottawa Hills High School

Reinvested in our academies at Innovation Central

Increased Montessori options

Began renovation to our Ottawa Hills academies and small schools

Collaboratively began Plaza Roosevelt development

Increased International Baccalaureate schools

Strengthened community and stakeholder relationships

Deepened our partnerships with foundations and secured millions of dollars in support for teaching, learning, professional development, schools, programs, and students

Secured a Promise Zone designation for Grand Rapids

And so much more! None of this could have happened without the hard work, passion, commitment, and dedication of every individual and organization working with and for our students, teachers, parents, schools, and the district as a whole. Having spent most of my life with GRPS, it has become like family to me. It is family to me! I have a special place in my heart for the GRPS children, families, staff, and community and I always will. I want the staff and community to celebrate what we have accomplished so we can continue to grow stronger for our children and ensure their success. That is important to me as I make this transition. When I became your superintendent, you supported me and amazed me with your strength and courage. I ask that you continue to show this same spirit as a new superintendent takes the helm, so we can continue our legacy of commitment to a stable, strong, vibrant urban school district and community. I also want to assure you that I am staying in our community and remain committed to education, making systems better for our children, and working with the Grand Rapids Board of Education to ensure there is a stable and smooth transition — one that honors and builds on the success of the GRPS Transformation Plan. Thank you for allowing me to serve you for the past 44 years as an employee of the Grand Rapids Public Schools. Respectfully Submitted, Teresa Lynn Weatherall Neal, Superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools

Dr. Wendy Falb, the President of the Grand Rapids Board of Education released this statement Monday:

On behalf of the Grand Rapids Board of Education, I want to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal for her leadership and her 44 years of service to the students, parents, staff, and our community. It has been an honor for us to work with Superintendent Weatherall Neal since she was appointed interim superintendent in January 2012. She hit the ground running day one, and within just a few months, the board, the district, and this entire community knew we had a special kind of leader who was ready, willing, and able to transform Grand Rapids Public Schools. She engaged and reunited this community around a transformative vision and plan to stabilize the district and improve academic outcomes for all students, bringing renewed confidence in our public schools which has contributed greatly to the vitality of our city. She and her leadership team have been unwavering in their commitment to executing the GRPS Transformation Plan that has resulted in the remarkable success story that is gaining state and national attention. We are heartened to know that while she may be retiring, she will remain in the community, pledging to work with the board and the next superintendent to ensure a smooth, stable, and successful leadership transition. A new board of education will be sworn in in January, consisting of returning members as well as new members. It will be their responsibility to choose Superintendent Weatherall Neal’s successor and the process by which to do so. The legacy of this Superintendent is considerable, and it will be with this inheritance that the next leadership will build the future Grand Rapids Public Schools, ensuring that all children in our community will reach their full potential.

We’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.