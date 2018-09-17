Heal chronic pain with non-invasive procedures by Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just when people think they've tried everything for sever neck and back pain, there's still another option for relief! Dr. Miller with Total Health Chiropractic has a non-surgical, non-invasive procedure that's helped so many regain their independence, and he wants to help you too.

He stopped by the Morning Mix to offer hope to people suffering, and talk about the groundbreaking new treatment procedures offered by the DRX9000.

The DRX is a True-Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression program. The machine helps patients achieve chronic neck and bakc pain relief while being non-invasive, not involving drugs, no downtime, and a high treatment success rate.

With the DRX program, people can stop suffering from:

Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs

Weakness in Arms/Legs

Difficulty standing/walking

Hip Pain

Chronic Pain

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

To learn more about the DRX 9000 and other treatments provided by Total Health, join the staff at their next Chronic Neck and Back Pain Relief Seminar. On Tuesday, September 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kentwood Library Community Room. Learn what causes sciatic nerve pain symptoms, learn about effective, non-invasive solutions for pain, and find out if you're a candidate for spinal decompression. There are a limited number of seats available, so sign up at westmidrx.com.

Can't make the seminar? Total Health Chiropractic wants to make you feel better again! Call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify for non-invasive pain relief. The first three callers will get a $54 neck and back pain consultation and examination (a $240 value,) plus a free xray.

For more information, visit thchiro.com.