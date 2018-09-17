Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital celebrates Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is recognized nationally as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but the team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital continues their good work fighting the battle all year long.

Dr. Jim Fahner, division chief for pediatric hematology and oncology at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, to talk about Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The pediatric hematology and oncology program is one of the only local programs recognized nationally by US News and World Report and specializes in personalized care for the little ones. It's also one of the largest children's cancer treatment programs in the Midwest providing state-of-the-art care, including access to bone marrow transplants, and new therapies through Phase I, II and III clinical trials.

Unfortunately childhood cancer is still the number one disease killer for children and teens in the United States. However Helen DeVos' team continues to pursue different research and treatment initiatives to find a cure.

To celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Blue Bridge will be turned gold for one week in September, as well as the McKay Tower. The hospital will also be sharing patient stories on social media throughout the month.

The community can give back and help children fighting cancer by donating to give.helendevoschildrens.org. The money will be used for their Child Life program to purchase games, art supplies, and other materials for the child patients staying at the hospital.