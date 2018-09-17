× Hudsonville Ice Cream releases third artisan flavor: Caramel Cold Brew

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – Hudsonville Ice Cream has announced their third and final flavor for their Michigan Artisan Collection to wrap up the summer and to kick off ArtPrize.

The ice cream features Ferris’s Nitro Cold Brew with swirls of caramel butter fudge.

The ice cream flavor Ferris Coffee Caramel Cold Brew will be available starting Wednesday at select ice cream shops around the state and the Grand Rapids and Holland Ferris Coffee locations, which is also opening day of ArtPrize. The Ferris Coffee locations will also offer a Nitro Cold Brew Float with the Caramel Cold Brew flavor. These locations will also host a Cold Brew Happy Hour from 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, offering a 20 percent discount on any cold brew product, including floats (merchandise excluded).

This is the third and final artisan flavor released in limited quantities this summer. The first two were Bowerman’s Blueberry Donut and Sweetie-licious Pie Surprise.

Here are the local shops serving Ferris Coffee Caramel Cold Brew:

• Burlingame Dairy Dip, 3555 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming, 49509

• Captain Sundae—Holland North, 365 Douglas Ave., Holland, 49424

• Captain Sundae—Holland South, 247 W 40th St., Holland, 49423

• Captain Sundae, 537 W. Main Ave., Zeeland, 49464

• Cosmic Candy Co., 168 S. Hancock, Pentwater, 49449

• Ferris Coffee – West Side, 227 Winter Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, 49504

• Ferris Coffee – Downtown, 40 Pearl St. NW, Suite 100a, Grand Rapids, 49503

• Ferris Coffee – Holland, 57 E. 8th St., Holland, 49423

• Frosty Boy of Cascade, 6886 Cascade Rd. SE Grand Rapids, 49546

• Frosty Boy Kalamazoo, 5030 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo, 49048

• Jersey Junction, 651 Croswell Ave. SE, East Grand Rapids, 49506

• Norm’s Ice Cream Shop, 350 N. 3rd Ave., Fruitport, 49415

• Norm’s Ice Cream Shop North Muskegon, 80 N. Causeway Rd., North Muskegon, 49445

• Ottawa Beach General Store, 2256 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, 49424

• Tippy Cow, 3830 Chicago Dr. SW, Grandville, 49418