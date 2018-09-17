ICE agent in Oregon accused of sexual abuse of minor

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Police says that a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing an underage female relative.

The 55-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday after a joint investigation between the immigration agency and state police. The charges were not related to the man’s work with ICE.

The man is accused of sexually abusing an underage female relative between March 2009 and Sept. 10, 2018, according to documents filed with Jackson County Circuit Court. He is accused of 10 counts of sodomy and one count incest.

He is in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

A lawyer with the Southern Oregon Public Defenders, who is assigned the man’s case, was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Authorities say the agent has been “relieved of all authority” and will be on leave until the investigation is complete.

