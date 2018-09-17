Kitchen torch behind fire at Republican LG candidate’s home

Posted 8:28 PM, September 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Republican lieutenant governor candidate Lisa Posthumus Lyons says the fire that burned down her western Michigan home started after one of her children used a kitchen torch inside the attached garage.

She said at a news conference Monday in Grand Rapids that the child had been practicing making creme brulee designs on a piece of cardboard with the torch on Sept. 9. The running mate for GOP gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette says the cardboard wasn’t on fire when it was discarded in the garbage, but a fire started and the windy conditions allowed it to spread quickly.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Lyons said, “Accidents happen and it could have happened to anyone.”

No one was injured in the fire in the Kent County community of Alto.

