× Man with dementia missing from Kalamazoo; may be armed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police in Kalamazoo are asking for help in finding a missing man with dementia.

Robert E. Sumney, 74, of Colon, Michigan was last seen Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. as he left Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. He reported told other that he was going to drive to Minnesota and has not been seen since.

According to officials, Sumney suffers from dementia and is easily confused. He may become agitated if he gets confused and he also is known to carry a handgun.

Sumney is described as being 6’2″ with a medium build, wavy gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black jeans and black shoes. He was driving his white 2015 Buick Verano with Michigan license plate DXZ 3579.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.