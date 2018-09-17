Michigan Applefest happening in Sparta, Sept. 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall in Michigan brings many tastes of the fall harvest to look forward to, with one of the most popular harvests being apples. Sparta is celebrating the fall harvest with their big celebration, Michigan Applefest on Saturday, September 22.

The event features local restaurants serving apple-themed food and drinks, cider and donut tasting competitions by local farmers markets, kid games featuring healthy-eating themed activities, production tours, and more.

Here's the rundown for Michigan Applefest on Saturday:

Applesauce Peel Out Trail Run 5K- 9 a.m.

Harvest Market- 10 a.m.

Scarecrow Build Off- 11 a.m.

Kids games & free bounce houses- 11 a.m. to Noon

Food- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sparta’s Apple Sculpture unveiling- 11:30 a.m.

Gourmet Caramel Candy Apple Decorating Contest- Noon

Yellow Brick Road Dueling Pianos- Noon to 5 p.m.

Climb the Wall Rock Climbing with Camp Newaygo- Noon to 5 p.m.

Apple Sling Shot Contest

All About Owls presentation with Blandford Nature Center- 1 p.m.

Stick Horse Rodeo- 2 to 3 p.m.

Knotty Bits Circus- 2 p.m.

The Canning Diva- 2:30 p.m.

Apple Pie Eating Contest with North Kent Eagles- 4 p.m.

Knotty Bits Circus- 4:30 p.m.

Couch Race for Cancer- 5:15 p.m.

Michigan Applefest will take place all over downtown Sparta from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit michiganapplefest.com or go to their Facebook page.