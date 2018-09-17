Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Eyes from around the world will be on Grand Rapids this week for ArtPrize 10 kicking off on Wednesday.

More than 1,200 pieces of art will be on display throughout the city, with more than 160 venues taking part in this year's event.

ArtPrize is free and open to the public, and there's $500,000 available between public and juried prizes.

The competition runs through October 7.

2. Calvin College is bringing some big names next winter to their 2019 January Series.

Some of those big names include Rachael Denhollander, the first victim of Larry Nassar to publicly accuse him of sexual assault, Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former president George W. Bush, and Nicholas Kristof, long-time columnist for the New York Times.

The series aims to make attendees think about key issues facing the world today. The first speech will be on January 3.

Along with space in the Fine Arts Center at Calvin, people can also catch the series through a live-stream on the college's website.

3. Traverse City will be hosting a qualifying triathlon for the 2020 Ironman next year.

The race will take place on August 25, 2019. The even twill offer 30 age-group qualify slots for the 2020 Ironman World Championship.

Officials say the course layout is still being designed but will feature a one mile swim, 56 mile bike course, and a 13 mile run.

Registration begins September 25.

4. A group of Michigan teens are getting a lot of attention because of their hilarious student ID photos.

North Farmington High School allows their seniors to dress up however they want for their student ID's. Watch the video above to get a sample of some of the clever costumes the teens came up with.

Some favorites include Dwight from "The Office," Princess Leia, and Colonel Sanders.

5. An icon on wheels will no longer be made. Volkswagen announced plans to stop making the Beetle.

The company brought the popular car back in 1998 after its first 30 year run was stopped in the 1980's. Last year just over 8,500 Beetles sold, according to Autodata Corp.

VW says it may one day bring back the bug, bur right now, it's squashed.