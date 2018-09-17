Muskegon Co. sheriff sues, says $600K patrol boat missing parts

Posted 8:26 PM, September 17, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff in western Michigan says a Lake Michigan patrol boat is missing key equipment, two years after it was delivered at a cost of $600,000.

Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin is suing the California company that made the boat. The lawsuit says equipment worth roughly $108,000 wasn’t provided or was improperly installed, including a handheld device that can quickly identify explosives and hazardous materials.

The Firehawk 32 was built by Harbor Guard Boats in southern California after Muskegon County received a federal grant. An email seeking comment was sent to the company Monday.

The boat was delivered in 2016 when Dean Roesler was sheriff. He took reporters for a ride on Muskegon Lake, demonstrating how the water cannons work in a fire. Roesler lost his run for re-election.

