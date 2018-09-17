× Portage Chipotle closed after vehicle crashes into building

PORTAGE, Mich. – A Chipotle restaurant in Portage was closed today after being damaged Monday morning when a woman drove into the side of the building.

The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. Monday at the restaurant in the 5900 block of S. Westnedge.

Portage Department of Public Safety officers say a Portage woman was trying to park her car when she hit the restaurant. A window and door were damaged.

No one was hurt and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The restaurant was closed until the repairs were completed.

