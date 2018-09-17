Report: Fish species at risk from Lake Michigan warming

CHICAGO (AP) — A new report warns that warmer and wetter climate in the Midwest could lead to the displacement of some cold water fish species in southern Lake Michigan and trigger die-offs in smaller inland lakes.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Purdue University research published last week says the Great Lakes are warming along with the atmosphere due to the proliferation of greenhouse gases.

The report on the impacts of climate change also found that summer surface water temperature in Lake Michigan has warmed about 3 degrees since 1980 and is projected to accelerate. Experts expect water temperature to rise at least 1 degree a decade.

A hotter climate can create issues for some game fish such as trout and salmon, which rely on cold, oxygen-rich water.