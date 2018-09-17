Report: Fish species at risk from Lake Michigan warming

CHICAGO (AP) — A new report warns that warmer and wetter climate in the Midwest could lead to the displacement of some cold water fish species in southern Lake Michigan and trigger die-offs in smaller inland lakes.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the Purdue University research published last week says the Great Lakes are warming along with the atmosphere due to the proliferation of greenhouse gases.
The report on the impacts of climate change also found that summer surface water temperature in Lake Michigan has warmed about 3 degrees since 1980 and is projected to accelerate. Experts expect water temperature to rise at least 1 degree a decade.
A hotter climate can create issues for some game fish such as trout and salmon, which rely on cold, oxygen-rich water.
rg
The fish will survive. They go deeper into colder water.
JMG
Bull!. The lake has been way cooler than usual, in fact towards the end of summer the DNR announced that Lake Michigan was so cold that hypothermia will occur within seconds. I also know that Trout, lake trout and steel head are thriving. I should know I live very near to the lake and have for 30 years. It’s called a cycle. The home of great turtle ( as the local tribes of the people of the three fires sometimes called Mr Lake Michigan. In fact for the past three or four years the water level has returned to its normal level. I don’t fish anymore because live fish are more beautiful than dead fish but I kept my boat and all the electronics including the ability to measure currant speed and temperature at any depth. Even in Chicago and I know for a fact its the lakes natural cycle. Seen it before. Also when this occurs the winter is either bitterly cold or warmer with constant rain. The critters are preparing for a cold winter, including both bears that live on my way out back. The female even allowed me to rub her ears The male exhibits aggressive as warning and wants nothing to do with humans but he still the food we set out them. He’s a big one too.. The female just sways her head with she wants me to leave. I stopped interacting with her because she might lose her fear of humans. So you can understand why I left out any information on my location.