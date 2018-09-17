× Rockford Riverside Grille closes to become private banquet hall

ROCKFORD, Mich. – A downtown Rockford restaurant is closing to the public and becoming a private banquet and event hall.

The Rockford Riverside Grille is closed effective Monday after being rebranded in April. The location had been The Green Well in Rockford for about a year before that.

The owners of the restaurant, Essence Restaurant Group, says the space will be renamed the Rockford Riverside Grille Banquets & Events and will be open for hosting events starting October 1. All gift cards that were bought at Rockford Riverside Grille will be redeemable at Bistro Bella Vita, The Green Well and Grove, which are all in Grand Rapids.

Dining with Dave visited the Rockford Riverside Grille in July. Click here to check that out.

The owners of the restaurant say they were well-received in Rockford after rebranding, but are choosing to focus on their Grand Rapids locations.