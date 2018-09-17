Teen wanted by police is now in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A teen wanted for several felonies was taken into custody over the weekend.

Grand Rapids Police say that Eddie Pratt-Harris, 18, was arrested over the weekend after the department issued an appeal to the public last week. Pratt-Harris has arrest warrants for assault, firing a firearm from a vehicle and other firearms charges. Police had been looking for him for over a month.

Police did not say where he was captured, but said that multiple jurisdictions assisted in his arrest. They also say they received several helpful tips from the community.