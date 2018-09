Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Like cake and art? An attempt will be made during ArtPrize for the World's Largest Cake Walk.

The event is September 30 at the Calder Plaza and is sponsored by Nothing Bundt Cakes and Consumers Credit Union.

Check in begins at 9:00 a.m. The walk starts at 10:11 a.m. and lasts about 30 minutes.

There is no fee, but donations are being accepted for Kids' Food Basket.

