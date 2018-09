Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MICHIGAN -- If you are looking for a job, Aldi is hosting a statewide hiring spree Tuesday looking to fill more than 100 positions.

It's happening at all store locations across the state from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The company says its looking to hire employees for both its stores, warehouses and corporate roles.

Aldi is known for its generous wages it offers to employees in addition to benefits than are higher than the national average for the retail industry.