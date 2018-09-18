Bob Seger’s final tour to start in Grand Rapids

Posted 9:15 AM, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:18AM, September 18, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Musician Bob Seger speaks onstage during the 2015 Billboard Touring Awards at The Roosevelt Hotel on November 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan rocker Bob Seger will kick off his final tour with a stop in Grand Rapids in November.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will perform at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, November 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28, at 10:00 a.m. at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices and online or by phone with Ticketmaster. There is a limit of four tickets per order.  Fan club members will have special access to buy tickets ahead of time.

Seger has performed for more than 50 years, and this marks his final tour.

