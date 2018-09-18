Celebrate Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber’s 125th birthday on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is turning 125-years-old this week, and they're celebrating by hosting Free Community Day on Saturday.

The chamber invites the public to stop by the Muskegon Heritage Museum to experience the history of the city's businesses and innovative products made in Muskegon. Visitors will also be able to learn about the important role those industries have played in Muskegon's history.

The best part about the museum is that many of the exhibits are interactive, so no need to just "look" at everything the museum has to offer.

Free Community Day will be happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete even schedule, or to learn more about what events are going on in the Muskegon area, visit muskegon.org.