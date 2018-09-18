× Charges filed in threat that locked down East Grand Rapids schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor has announced felony charges stemming from Monday’s threat at East Grand Rapids High School.

Windell Sallie, 28, is facing a charge of False Report of Terrorism, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. Prosecutor Chris Becker also says Sallie will face a misdemeanor charge of Illegal Entry.

East Grand Rapids High School and Middle School were on partial lockdown most of the morning Monday after a student reported to school officials being threatened over the weekend during a family dispute. That student was removed from class for his protection and the schools were placed on partial lockdown until the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Sallie’s arraignment has not yet been determined.