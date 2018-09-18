Connect with local contractors at Menards, Sept. 18-20

Posted 10:27 AM, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:26AM, September 18, 2018

Struggling to complete a home improvement project, or want to remodel but don't know where to begin? Menards is helping homeowners complete those projects by providing them the knowledge and skill sets required for them at the Local Contractor Connection Event.

Menards will have local contractors in their stores to educate guests on how they can help with any home improvement ideas and projects. Their services are anything from insight on what to buy, to hiring their services to compete the project.

This is a chance to meet contractors face-to-face and get the ball rolling, instead of procrastinating or leaving a project unfinished.

Contractors will be in local Menards stores September 18-20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Find a location at menards.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s