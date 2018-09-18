Deputies release description of home invasion, arson suspect

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies in Kalamazoo County are releasing more information about a suspect in a home invasion and arson Monday morning.

The incident happened Monday morning on Westport in Oshtemo Township. The suspect is believed to have broken into the home and then started a fire.

The suspect is described as a white man who may be homeless and staying in the area. He is described as being between 35 and 50 years old and is balding. He may be getting around on a red Mongoose mountain bike.

Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.