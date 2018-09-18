× Free family expo planned on safety in Kent County

WALKER, Mich. — Families are invited to attend a free family fun and educational expo Tuesday that is focused on safety.

The Operation Safe and Secure expo is Tuesday, September 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the DeltaPlex in Walker. Several agencies from across West Michigan have come together to host the event, dedicated to keeping families and homes safe.

The event, hosted by the Emergency Preparedness Initiative of Kent County, will focus on safety like how seniors can prepare to live and be alone, in addition to active shooter training and learning how to give CPR with only your hands.

To learn more, check out the event on Facebook.