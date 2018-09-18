Get a flu shot and get a $5 coupon

(FOX 17) – A Smart Shopper deal and a way to stay healthy this winter?

CVS Pharmacies, along with Target, are offering a $5 Target coupon for anyone who comes in for a free flu shot. Yes, that means you get a $5 coupon and you don’t pay for the flu shot.

The offer is good only at CVS pharmacies that are inside Target stores.

CVS pharmacists who are certified to give the shot can give it to anyone over the age of 18 and senior dosage shots. Flu vaccines for children may need to be administered during special clinics.

