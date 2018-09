Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins kicked off the upcoming 2018 season with a fan food contest in partnership with Van Andel Arena and Big E's Sports Grill.

Fans submitted their recipes to the team, and the chefs at Van Andel and Big E's helped select four finalists to hold a final tasting for the media on Tuesday, September 18th.

The Quesadilla Burger was the winner, made by Andrew Kelly and it will be served at the Intermission Restaurant in Van Andel as well as Big E's for the next year.