'He learned. That's all that matters:' mom speaks about making son wear 'I Am A Bully' shirt

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK/CNN)– A mother in Splendora, Texas recently took action when she heard about her son bullying kids at school.

The mother, Star told KTRK her son was calling other boys at Greenleaf Elementary stupid and idiots. When she heard about it, she made her son wear a t-shirt to school that read ” I am a bully”.

“I’m a very old-school parent,” said Star to KTRK. “I don’t coddle my children. I don’t sugar coat the world to them.”

Star posted photos of the t-shirt to Facebook, but later removed the post due to negative attention. However, she says she stands by her decision, adding her son is already being more kind to his siblings. She also claimed the school counselor and various at teachers at the school supported her t-shirt idea.

School officials told KTRK they planned to follow up with regards to the t-shirt incident this week, something Star says is not necessary.