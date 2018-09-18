Kalamazoo man arrested after pointing gun at numerous people

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing felony charges after police say he pointed a gun at numerous people.

Investigators in Kalamazoo say the man was arrested just before 8 p.m. Monday night in the 900 block of Clarence Street.  No one was injured in the incident but the suspect, only identified as a 61 year-old man from Kalamazoo, is now facing felonious assault charges.

A woman inside the home was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

