Man hospitalized after Spring Lake crash

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Muskegon man was taken to a hospital Tuesday night, after his car struck a tree in Spring Lake village and rolled over.

The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 9 p.m., in the area of W. Savidge Street and School Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch told FOX 17 the man was removed from the vehicle after the crash. The Sheriff’s Office later identified him as Jesse Belmarez of Muskegon.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash. They do say the eastbound 2004 Buck Rendezvous being driven by Belmarez left the road, struck the tree and rolled over… before coming to a rest on the roadway.

The investigation continues. Belmarez was driven by North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance to the Mercy Health Hackley hospital campus in Muskegon.

Spring Lake Township Fire Rescue helped sheriff’s deputies with the extrication.