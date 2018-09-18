Marie Catrib’s restaurant announces October closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular Grand Rapids restaurant announced it will close next month after nearly 14 years.

Marie Catrib’s, 1001 Lake Dr. SE, is closing Saturday, Oct. 20, according to a note posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday by Fouad Catrib.

Catrib is the son of the restaurant’s founder, Marie Catrib, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 65.

“We have had a beautiful and successful business in this wonderful city; a place that my mother once said she had never felt so at home as she did here,” he said in the Facebook post.

A new restaurant is expected to move in at the location, but it’s unclear what it will be. The staff at Marie Catrib’s will be put in contact with the new restaurateurs to explore possible employment options, according to a manager at the restaurant.