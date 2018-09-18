Meet dozens of adoptable dogs at Mackenzie’s Open House fundraiser

Posted 11:03 AM, September 18, 2018

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary is the Midwest's largest no-kill sanctuary, with acres of land for dogs to play around in until they find their forever home. On Saturday they're inviting the public out to play with the dogs, and hope to find them forever home, at their open house.

Mackenzie’s 2018 Open House is an annual fundraiser with lots of fun activities and prizes for the whole family, and dogs too! There will be food catered by Yesterdog and Furniture City Creamery, tours of the sanctuary, an adoptable dog meet-and-greet, and a big celebration for the hundreds of dogs that have been adopted.

The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register for this free event on their website.

For more information, or to look at all the adoptable animals, visit mackenzies.info.

